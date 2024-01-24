Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

