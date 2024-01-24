ORG Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

