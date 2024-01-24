ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,229 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.
Target Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TGT opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
