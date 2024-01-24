ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,229 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.