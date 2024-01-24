MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.