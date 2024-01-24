Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on February 23rd

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.89. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 279.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 287.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

