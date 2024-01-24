First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:FEI opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.82.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
