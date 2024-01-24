First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FEI opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

