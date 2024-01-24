MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 3,493 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

