Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $165,796,000 after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

