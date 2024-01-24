First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on January 31st

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HISF opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

