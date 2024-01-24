D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 921,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.