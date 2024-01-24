ORG Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

