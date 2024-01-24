Robert Half (RHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Robert Half to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Robert Half to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after buying an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

