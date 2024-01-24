Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.
Amphenol Stock Performance
Shares of APH stock opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amphenol
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.