Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

