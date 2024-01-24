Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average of $186.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $204.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

