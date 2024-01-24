Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 107,630 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 206.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 160,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 107,930 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 2,226.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SIHY opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.