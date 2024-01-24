Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after buying an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

