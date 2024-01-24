Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $49,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

