US Bancorp DE Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.68. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.