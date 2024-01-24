Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $475.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.21.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

