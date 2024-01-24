Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.21.

NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day moving average is $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

