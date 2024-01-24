Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

