Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.21.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.99. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

