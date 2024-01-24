Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Redburn Atlantic

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.21.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.99. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

