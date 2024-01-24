BMO Capital Markets Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $638.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $566.00 to $638.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.21.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.99. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

