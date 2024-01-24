Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

