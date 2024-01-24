ORG Partners LLC Sells 65,089 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 98.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,089 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.