Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

