Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $73,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.