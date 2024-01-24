TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $134.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

