ORG Partners LLC Invests $112,000 in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 9,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

