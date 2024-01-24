Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NVO opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

