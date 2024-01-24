Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 12.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.