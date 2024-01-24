4,102 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

BA stock opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.03. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

