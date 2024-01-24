ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,481,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 99,028.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

