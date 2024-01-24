Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 34.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Shopify by 56.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $609,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

