Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

