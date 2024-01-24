Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

