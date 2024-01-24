Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 195 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

