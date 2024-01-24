TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,070.86 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $677.56 and a one year high of $1,077.54. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $995.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $915.98.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

