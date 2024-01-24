Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, January 25th.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, analysts expect Community West Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CWBC opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.68. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Peeples bought 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,848.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 824,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,884,073.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

