EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.07. EHang shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 136,859 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.96.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

