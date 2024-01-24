OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in American International Group by 161.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

