Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 40,120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

MCHP opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

