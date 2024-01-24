OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

