Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $472.04 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.83.

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

