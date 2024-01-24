Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

