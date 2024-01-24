Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.82 and a 1-year high of $285.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

