WealthSpring Partners LLC Buys 478 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

