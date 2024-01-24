Larson Financial Group LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 345,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 103,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

